BREAKING: Lands CS Farida Karoney personal assistant Jaques masea is DEAD

By Milton Were

Unconfirmed report indicate that a personal assistant to Lands cabinet secretary Farida Karoney one Mr Jacques Masea is dead. A reliable source who spoke to local media indicated that Masea aged 30 years was found unconscious in his house on Tuesday April 7th. His phone is said to have been out of reach since 3rd April.

Masea is a graduate of Maseno University where he graduated top of his class and was head hunted as a top talent by Royal Media services where he joined as a junior professional, he managed social media handles of the company (RMS) the largest media house in East and Central Africa. He is credited for growing Citizen TV’s Youtube channel and enriching its content.

It is while at Citizen TV that the then Chief Operations Officer and veteran Journalist mama Farida Karoney spotted his talent and when she was named Cabinet Minister she poached Masea from RMS to the Lands Ministry where he worked as his communication aide. He hails from Kisii county, Gucha sub county

It is not yet clear what caused his death, he was a decent young man, soft spoken, non controversial and very professional. May God rest his soul in eternal peace!

Those wishing to send their contributions can do so via Mpesa to Milkah Kiyai tel number 0722264300

Here is the statement that was shared by his colleagues at Ardhi House

CS Farida Karoney’s PA and former Royal Media journalist succumbs to a stroke

Jacques Masea, a former Royal Media Services Limited journalist, has died.

Masea, who until the time of his demise was the personal assistant to Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney, succumbed to stroke at his home in Nairobi.

Masea was last seen in public on Friday, March 3. It is suspected Masea suffered the stroke on Saturday, but because he was alone in the house, he couldn’t get immediate medical attention.

His friends’ attempts to call him on phone on Saturday and Sunday bore no fruit as the calls went unanswered.

The friends later Monday, went to his house, broke down his door and found him lying on the floor. Medics, who arrived at the scene, declared Masea had been paralysed on the left side of his body due to the stroke.

He was taken to a Nairobi hospital in critical condition.

He, however, lost the battle on Tuesday evening (April 7).

The Lands ministry is seeking a special pass that will allow them to transport Masea’s body to Kisii County for burial Thursday, April 9.

Masea, who died aged 30, is survived by a wife and two young children.

Following news of his death, his former colleagues at Royal Media have taken to their social media pages and WhatsApp platforms to mourn Masea.

The deceased, a Maseno University alumnus, joined Royal Media Services Limited as an intern attached to TV department in 2015. He later moved to the digital department as a video producer.

The bubbly and kind journalist would later join former Royal Media Services Chief Operating Officer, Farida Karoney, at the Ministry of Lands, where she had been appointed the Lands minister. Masea majorly handled the CS’s communications.

Former Citizen Television managing editor, Nixon Ng’ang’a, who is currently at the Presidential Delivery Unit, said: “We mourn a truly humble, kind, affable young man. To say: ‘losing such a promising man so early is painful’, is an injustice to language.”

Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli said: “This is the saddest news I have ever heard. Masea was a good lad. He was a very roho safi man.”

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan said: “Where do I even start, Masea? [You were] our advisor, friend, former colleague… We had plans. You would look out for us whenever we wanted to make decisions on matters finances. I am broken, Masea… You were a rare kind, Masea. I bet heaven is all smiles. You will be missed by many.”

Another Citizen TV journalist, Sam Gituku, said: “A really sad day, such a charming soul. [He was] full of life and inspiration. Hard-worker, and go-getter. Rest in peace, Masea.”

Citizen TV political news editor, Francis Gachuri, said: “Masea was that guy in the office who was clever, knew things and people. May his soul find eternal rest in heavenly bliss.”

Masea’s former colleague at Royal Media Services’ digital department, Benjamin Wafula, said: “Jacques Masea, your commitment and hard-work saw you rise to great heights; from Citizen to Ministry of Lands. You touched lives and warmed hearts. You were a humble soul; you were kind and cheerful. Though you are gone, I will cherish the memories I have of you. Rest with the angels, my friend.”

I, Brian Okoth, personally knew Masea very closely. I worked with him at the digital desk of Royal Media Services, my immediate former employer. And, because this article is not about me, but Masea, I dedicate the paragraph below to paint a picture of who Masea was.

Masea was kind. Masea was generous. Masea was helpful. Masea had a listening ear. Masea had proper networking skills; so nonpareil!

He and I had planned to meet a week after March 16. If I can quote his message to me on WhatsApp, he said: “Niko poa, kaka. We were to meet, remember? Give me a date because my schedule is easy on weekends”.

I gave Masea March 26 as our meeting date. When that day reached, I got an emergency to attend to, and we rescheduled to another date – this coming weekend. Sadly, this weekend, Masea will have already been buried. I wish I met him on March 26.

Rest in peace, my friend.