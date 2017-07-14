BREAKING SAD: Hon Bethwel Kiplagat is DEAD !

Former TJRC Chairman Bethwel Kiplagat died on Thursday night.

Kiplagat passed away, aged 81 while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

He is a former diplomat and served as the chairman of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) from 2009 to November 2010, when he resigned after being under investigation for past human rights abuses mainly the Wagalla Killings that occured while he was a PS.

More to follow.