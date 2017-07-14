Kenya Today

BREAKING SAD: Hon Bethwel Kiplagat is DEAD !

Former TJRC Chairman Bethwel Kiplagat died on Thursday night.

Kiplagat passed away, aged 81 while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

He is a former diplomat and served as the chairman of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) from 2009 to November 2010, when he resigned after being under investigation for past human rights abuses mainly the Wagalla Killings that occured while he was a PS.

More to follow.

  36. l Reverend Christopher murigi Ndungu send my condolences to the bereaved family of the late hero lsaiah Kiplangat @ this grieving moment, let peace and comfort be upon them.

  71. May Almighty God remember not his sins he might have committed while still a life but grant him enternal rest forever. May we remaining behind him remember him by implementing the TJRC to the latter.

  72. LEST people FORGET:

    In 2003 around August after the demise of the late Wamalwa Kijana the then Vice President, GG Kariuki was quoted saying that Raila Amolo Odinga can only become President over his dead body. In 1997 at a political rally in Kapsapet, the then powerful cabinet minister Mr Nicholas Biwott was quoted several times by the media saying that Raila can never be the President unless over his dead body. On 21st of 1999, Ambassador Betthuel Kiplagat wrote an article entitled *The Rise of power*. In his article he attempts to explain why KANU should be left to unite Kenyans by rejecting Raila Amolo Odinga who can never be president unless over his dead body. You all know what Nkaissery told Raila during the IEBC protests last year. The system is coming down!

  75. This kind of gap between the wealthiest and the poorest will get closed. History shows it usually ends in one of three ways — either higher taxes, revolution, or war. None of those are on my bucket list.

