Breaking sad: Ex Wiper party boss Hassan ole Kamwaro passes on

Former Transport and Licensing Board Chairman (TLB) chairman Hassan ole Kamwaro is dead.

He is reported to have succumbed to throat cancer while receiving treatment in the U.S.

In 2015, Kamwaro was named as the Wiper party deputy chairman.

Two years before that, he hit the headlines after marrying Eunice Sesian, a woman who was 46 years his junior.

He was 69 years old at the time and told reporters that in the Maasai culture, it was not age that mattered but family background.

He intimated that his children, some of whom were older then her, had contributed Ksh. 200,000 for the wedding and now referred to her as ‘mum’.

During a past interview with the Daily Nation, Kamwaro revealed that his first wife died in a road accident while the second one left him as he was seeking treatment in the U.S.

Kamwaro held a doctorate degree from United Graduate College in the U.S.

COURTESY : Citizen digital