Breaking! RUTO beats RAILA and SONKO in recently concluded FB opinion poll

By jackson Gatimu

If presidential elections were held today, Deputy President William Ruto would win. Prime Minister Raila Odinga would come second and Nairobi governor Mike Sonko would take the third place.

This is according to the recently concluded online opinion poll conducted by Kenya’s top political blogger Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka the Banana Peddler. The poll took place in the biggest Group in Facebook known as Group Kenya.

Nyakundi was asking social media users on who they would vote for in a presidential race between Raila Odinga, Mike Sonko, William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Hassan Joho if elections were held today.

According to the poll that was conducted in 24 hours, William Ruto won with 1913 votes. Raila Amolo Odinga garnered 1276 votes and Mike Mbuvi Sonko amassed 1075 votes.

Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho came a distant fourth with a paltry 234 votes. Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi took fifth and sixth places respectively with less than 100 votes each.

Surprisingly, the entrance of Nairobi Governor shocked many. Despite the fact that he has not announced his candidature, people still voted for him and he beat Joho, Musalia and Kalonzo, the figures that were expected to top the polls.

Political analysts have warned that Sonko’s entry into National politics especially as a Presidential candidate, will give big names a run for their money.

As usual, the flamboyant Nairobi boss took to his social media accounts to state his fearlessness despite being pooled with the kielewekes and Tangatangas.

“So musiogope hizi BIG names na kupangwa na TANGATANGA ama KIELEWEKE politics (Do not fear the big names in Tangatanga and Kieleweke political wings). Leadership comes from God,” Sonko said in a Facebook post.

The flamboyant politician told his fans that even if they lose now they will win in the next election giving a hint that he will run in 2027.

“Hata tukidunda hapa, God willing after 2027 make sure tuko NDANI, NDANI, NDANIIIIII KABISAA (Even if we lose here, God willing after 20227 we will for sure win)!” he noted in the post.

Sonko who is known for a dramatic style of leadership, said other countries had elected people who no one imagined would ever win presidential races.

“Remember the below before you vote; the people of Ukraine elected a comedian, the people of Madagascar elected a DJ, the people of Liberia elected a footballer,” he said.