Breaking: Raila NASA Issues Roadmap To People’s Assembly, No Turning Back December 8, 2017 3 Comments NASA/NRM’s roadmap to the People’s Assembly inception on 12/12/2017
Comments
Romufa says
Hayawi Hayawi kumbe huwa. Imani haiji ila kwa njia ya upanga. Ukistajabu ya Musa, utayaona ya Filauni. Hapa sasa ni mvua tayari sio kungojea uone uzito wa mawingu. Siku hizi Aliye juu usimungojee chini, ni wakorofi mno, hawashuki, ni kuwafuata huko juu na kuwatunguwa kana nazi. Kenya yangu, je tutafika?
noma says
naam inshahalla tutatafika lazima
Baby Gee says
Tumechoka na wakora wa Jubilee
True believer of Democracy.
Congratulations for Your actions
Resist Jubilee and Uhuru it’s time to look forward backward never.
I salute all Nasa Leaders and their supporters for the struggle we all need change from these so called thieves. We cant allow two (2) megalomanics to rule this country because soon they will auction this country and it’s Citizens to China.
God Bless Nasa, God Bless Kenya Time to move Forward. Uhuru and mungiki you cant kill all of US