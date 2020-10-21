BREAKING: President Uhuru, Raila launch BBI report in Kisii while DP Ruto is in Eldoret

President Uhuru and Prime Minister Raila Odinga have officiary received the BBI report from the task force that was formed after the Feb 18th 2018 handshake. Watch live events from Kisii statelodge. Meanwhile DP Ruto is attending a burial of MCA Chomba in Uasin Gishu county



BBI HIGHLIGHTS

EXECUTIVE:

* A President directly elected by the people, No running mate.

* He/she then appoints a Vice President who is the principal assistant to the President and will also hold a ministerial position. The Vice President can be relieved of their duties at any time.

* A President, after winning appoints a Prime Minister who will be from any member of the majority party or a coalition of the majority.

* The Prime Minister must have approval from more than fifty percent of parliament before he takes office.

* The Prime Minister is the supervisor and coordinator of all ministries. The Prime Minister is senior to Vice President.

* The Prime Minister has two deputies all appointed by the President from the majority party or coalition of the majority.

* The Prime Minister and his deputies can be relieved of their positions by the President without approval of parliament.

* Ministers can be appointed from parliament and those who are appointed from outside parliament become ex-officio members of parliament.

*PARLIAMENT:*

* All the current 290 constituencies to be retained in the National Assembly.

* The National Assembly will have 360 members based on proportional representation of votes attained at each county level.

* Members representing the individual constituencies in the National Assembly will be based on a county party list presented to the election body prior to the election date.

* The county party list must follow the zebra model of opposite gender in order to achieve gender parity.

* All the current 47 counties will be retained in the Senate.

* The Senate will have 94 members.

* Each county will be represented by two elected representatives of separate gender.

* Both Houses of Parliament will not have additional special interest nominated seats.

*COUNTY GOVERNMENTS:*

* All 47 county governments will be retained.

* Nairobi will have a special status with some of the critical functions being managed by the National Government.

* The Governor will run on a sole ticket without a running mate and will appoint a deputy on election from the opposite gender.

* The counties will be allocated a minimum of 35 percent of the National Revenue.

* There will be a ward development fund.