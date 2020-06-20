Breaking: Police disrupt meeting DP Ruto was to attend in Kakamega, MPs tear gassed, Wetangula blocked

Police have disrupted a meeting that Deputy President William Ruto was set to attend in Kakamega. They lobbed tear gas at the crowd just before guests took their seats, ending the meeting prematurely.

The crowed had assembled at Hon Malulu Injendi’s home in Malava constituency where Deputy President William Ruto was expected to attend.

In a video shared on social media, Kimilili MP Hon Didmus Barasa is seen engaging with the police officers arguing that the meeting was held in accordance with social distancing rules.

“We are sitting 1.5 metres apart. you cannot disrupt this meeting where everybody is observing the rules. The homestead is big and there are more than 15 people in the compound, you can’t expect others to vacate,” the agitated MP lashed at the officers.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula together with several MPs were blocked from accessing the compound following the chaos

The leaders have kicked off a series of campaign meetings to popularise the presidential bid of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wetang’ula.

Hon Barasa was among the legislators who accompanied the Ford Kenya Party Leader when his convoy was teargassed by police on Friday, June 19.

The vocal politician condemned the act noting that it was unnecessary for police to use force against the people.

“The Government is now making the Ford Kenya Party Leader Senator Moses Wetangula a very powerful politician in the country especially in Western Kenya. They are throwing teargas on him wherever he goes to…They are using the excuse of COViD 19 regulations! We have not seen the police officers interrupt the meeting of Francis Atwoli at Kitengela where Raila sympathizers have been gathering! We have not seen the police teargas Oparanya and the CS Eugene who have been meeting every weekend with several political groupings. You can’t decampaign your opponents by ‘misusing’ the police! You can’t become politically influential by ‘misusing’ the police!”– Chekai Musa the Ford-Kenya youth leader told local reporters