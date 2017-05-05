BREAKING: Raila NOMINATED Officially as The ODM NASA Presidential Candidate

ODM party delegates meeting at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi have endorsed NASA supreme leader Raila Odinga as the party’s presidential nominee in the August election.
The former premier has been selected as the joint presidential candidate of the Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA). However, since NASA is a coalition and not a registered political party, Raila’s name will appear on the ballot alongside an Orange symbol.
Comments
Musa says
Raila officially announced the OPPOSITION LEADER 2017_2022