BREAKING: ODM NEB POSTPONES Siaya and Kisumu County Nominations

POSTPONEMENT OF KISUMU AND SIAYA COUNTY NOMINATIONS EXERCISE. April 24, 2017.

The National Elections Board (NEB) has postponed the Primaries that were slated for Kisumu and Siaya Counties today 24th April, 2017.

The decision has been arrived at as a result of unavoidable circumstances

The Siaya and Kisumu Primaries will now be conducted on the 25th April, 2017. The Exercise in Migori and Homa Bay however proceeds without alteration.

The Board regrets any inconveniences caused to Aspirants and supporters.

Hon. Judith Pareno,

Chairperson, NEB.

