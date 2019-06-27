Breaking: ODM dumps Gov. Nanok for Hon. Lomorukai as the new party Vice chairperson

NEC has replaced Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok with Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukai as the Party’s Vice Chairman. Following numerous public pronouncements that he has quit the ODM Party, the NEC has unanimously resolved to replace H.E. Gov. Josphat Nanok as the party Vice Chairman with Loima MP Hon. Jeremiah Lomorukai.

A National Executive Council (NEC) meeting was held in Nakuru County on Thursday with a bid to air out various ODM party views. The objectives for the two-day retreat for the party NEC are; 1. Review of the recommendations of the Catherine Mumma Taskforce report on party nominations/elections. 2. Party Proposals to the BBI team on legal and constitutional changes to give effect to the handshake MOU.



A few members who were in attendance included Nakuru County Mr Peter Ole Osono, James Orengo, NEB chairperson Sen. Judith Pareno among others. For a while, ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has been championing for youth and women empowerment. He has also stood for a conducive environment for job opportunities for the youth.

