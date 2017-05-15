BREAKING: ODM Communications Boss Phil Etale SPRAYED With POISONOUS GAS, Rushed to Nairobi Hospital

ODM Communications Director Mr Philip Etale has been rushed to Nairobi Hospital after he was sprayed by a poisonous gas along Kimathi Street Nairobi (Near Nation Centre).
Etale had just stepped out of Ranalo hotel after having dinner and was walking to his car when a car pulled up and unindetified people sprayed on him and immeditely ran away.
Etale is currently receiving treatment at Nairobi hospital and is said to be out of danger.
Comments
