Breaking: DP Ruto goons block senator Gideon Moi from meeting Nandi Talai elders for blessings

Baringo senator Hon Gideon Moi’s bid to be installed as Kalenjin elder cum spokesman this morning unraveled spectacularly when irate youth blocked him from accessing the venue of the event that was to be officiated by the Talai elders
The youth, who belong to the clan of the famous Orkoiyot Koitalel arap Samoei who was killed by the British over a century ago, blocked Gideon Moi from accessing the home former councilor Christopher arap Koiyoki, where the ceremony was to be conducted.
The Baringo senator, who is also the Kanu chairman, left the venue after attempts to pacify the youth failed.
Arap Koiyoki himself had to flee for his safety after the youth threatened to manhandle him.
I have received reports that Senator Gideon Moi was blocked by Nandi residents from visiting Talai elders this morning. This is backward. This is primitive. This is wrong. This is the Kenya that we left behind in 2007-2008. Huko haturudi. Tolerance is a must pic.twitter.com/iNmNxUje1r
— NoReferendumBeforeElections (@HonMoses_Kuria) January 2, 2021
