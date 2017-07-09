BREAKING NEWS! Raila Odinga is out of danger and ready to take Uhuru head on on 8/8 – Salim Lone

NO NEED FOR ALARM !! RAILA IS WELL
This is a brief to indicate that while at the Mombasa Airport to take a flight back to Nairobi the NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga felt slightly unwell. His colleagues with him, including Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Musalia Mudavadi, Mr Moses Wetangula and Senator James Orengo decided that it was best that a doctor examined him before Mr Odinga took the flight to Nairobi.
Mr Odinga himself felt that there was no need for this but he was persuaded by his colleagues that it was best to not travel at this time.
Mr Odinga feels quite comfortable and is being examined by a doctor at Mombasa Hospital. The doctor feels that there is absolutely no cause for alarm.
There is absolutely no reason for anyone to worry about Mr Odinga’s health. We will send out another note shortly updating you on Mr Odinga’s plans.
Salim Lone
Comments
Anonymous says
Thanks to God.
wilson says
better all Kikuyu’s die but raila to remain alive
Thiongo wa Muthoni says
Wilson Kinuthia wacha hizo…
Kananachi says
That’s wrong. Such comments should be uttered when U are either taking busaa alone in a cave or taking a crap in the bush. Hate begets hate!
Charles Nyangira says
Glory To The Almighty God
Thiongo wa Muthoni says
kakvine says
better i 2 die but not my father raila
Dickens says
I hope so cause i will not sleep untill baba is out of the hosiptal
Sage says
People should hear how idiotic they sound when they feel the pain of “their” politicians who could care least about them…….nini imeturoga WaKenya????!!!!!!
Reuben Njamah says
Glory b to God! but I will only eat after baba arrival at Nairobi.