BREAKING NEWS! RAILA ODINGA admitted in hospital over suspected food poisoning, 36 top doctors attending to him

NASA Presidential aspirant Rt. Hon Raila Odinga has been hospitalized in Mombasa following a series of succesful rallies. Dennis Onyango, Raila Secretariate spokesman Dennis Onyango has confirmed. He is currently being attended by top doctors flown in by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.
Here is what Dennis wrote on his Facebook page:
“Yes the NASA presidential candidate has been hospitalized after successful rallies in Kilifi County. We suspect food poisoning. We will give more comprehensive updates based on reports from doctors attending to him. Governor Ali Hassan Joho and NASA principals are with Mr. Odinga”
Comments
Khalwaleist says
We are watching and listening very carefully.Jubilee will face very serious consequences.
kalala says
we are warning jubilee;if anything happens to raila similar to wat happened to their cs nkaissery, kenya wil bcome a history.
mickael de cubano says
don’t say we,say I warn nkt,,,,,bwtchd gy,
ni mimi says
aaha shame on u ojinga looking for sympathy votes better u don’t make it wewe umekuwa kisirani na nukis ndani katika Kenya this time hauna bahati
Anonymous says
mind your language,,That’s an abuse
Anonymous says
Mama Ida should wake up wherever she is and ensure she knows and prepares what Raila should eat. We cannot afford to loose Raila at such a critical time when he has connered all the thieves.
uhuru fatlips says
jubilee should know tht Nasa gona take the day in august 8…..
Wycliffe nyandoro says
Quick recovery our President awambo
mickael de cubano says
wa kukufa akufa,,,,,kuzaliwa ni bahati kukufa ni lazima nkt
KIMALEL pk says
Don’t count my vote.
Tonny says
Eeee raila wa
ni mimi says
mama ida must warn that baboon no to swallow anything which come across Gluttony’s will finished him
Anonymous says
This idiot should carry a tin wherever he goes like a nursery school boy. Lord make it happen……..
jacob ngala says
raila u ar my president ambia mama ida apike chakula mikora watakumaliza chunga
Mohamed Hassan says
if anything happens to raila, jubilee must account for that, Mohamed Hassan
Kananachi says
My fellow Kenyans, pliz pliz pliz avoid hate at all times. Think before spewing hate.
Who cares whether Raila or Uhuru becomes prezo?
nicholas korir says
sympathy votes he is seeking after confirming he has no numbers even in kwale county.
Anonymous says
jubilee don’t dare or your reign will come to an end coz Kenya will be no ,thieves
adroit says
Gobshites are many in kenya, “ni mimi” you’ve proved to be one,
Quick recovery RAO,
NASA blood.. says
haaa wat goes around comes around ,,,raila was happy yestaday about the dead of the cs Joseph..then watx happeng tu him let him also follow the line up…by tummorow morng..