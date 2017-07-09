Kenya Today

BREAKING NEWS! RAILA ODINGA admitted in hospital over suspected food poisoning, 36 top doctors attending to him

NASA Presidential aspirant Rt. Hon Raila Odinga has been hospitalized in Mombasa following a series of succesful rallies. Dennis Onyango, Raila Secretariate spokesman Dennis Onyango has confirmed. He is currently being attended by top doctors flown in by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

Here is what Dennis wrote on his Facebook page:

“Yes the NASA presidential candidate has been hospitalized after successful rallies in Kilifi County. We suspect food poisoning. We will give more comprehensive updates based on reports from doctors attending to him. Governor Ali Hassan Joho and NASA principals are with Mr. Odinga”

  4. Mama Ida should wake up wherever she is and ensure she knows and prepares what Raila should eat. We cannot afford to loose Raila at such a critical time when he has connered all the thieves.

