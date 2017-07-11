Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Breaking News! Finally, ROBERT OUKO gets justice as Total Man NICHOLAS BIWOT dies

Breaking News! Finally, ROBERT OUKO gets justice as Total Man NICHOLAS BIWOT dies

16 Comments

Former KANU powerful Minister Nicholas Kibiator Biwot has passed on in what many take as justice for the late doctor Robert Ouko.

Biwot passed on in Nairobi Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Kenyans took it to social media to castigate him for allegedly killing Ouko.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer