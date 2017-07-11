Breaking News! Finally, ROBERT OUKO gets justice as Total Man NICHOLAS BIWOT dies

Former KANU powerful Minister Nicholas Kibiator Biwot has passed on in what many take as justice for the late doctor Robert Ouko.
Biwot passed on in Nairobi Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Kenyans took it to social media to castigate him for allegedly killing Ouko.
Comments
so what@ says
If death could strike twice he would have been a perfect candidate. He should rest in pieces.
Nyakwarjabilo says
clear sign that Uhuru regime is coming to an end.Rip dictator
Paramount junior says
Uhurutto is nt going anywhere he will formed th next government penda usipende
Anonymous says
Uhuru rudi tano tena
Pascal Modiangi says
Is notyet done!! Let us not 4get what he steal frm poor kenyan & also large tracks of land that he grabbed frm poor kalenjini. Let him rest in peace at satan kingdom!!
Paramount junior says
What did he take from u
odextar says
Total Man is now shaking hands with the Devil as JRO looks on from Eternal Kingdom
Anonymous says
mtu uvuna akipandacho
odextar says
You can kill, steal, oppress, suppress, grab but 6.3 is inevitable
p.p. makau says
r.i.p!!
now we can recover part of the golden bag look by selling YAYA.
Achieng says
Rest in peace Mr biwot. Now ojinga and idiotic bloggers of kenya today will come up with a conspiracy on how jubilee finished you.
Kipruto arap somei says
POWERFUL MAN FROM MY KALENJI TRIBE BUT AKILLER
Anonymous says
Ahsante Mungu kwa kutuondolea hii nyang’au ambayo haikuwa ikidhamini Maisha ya wengine.
kiplangat bmt says
R.I.P MR Biwot
Anonymous says
His evil deeds to follow him
Anonymous says
Gaii, I thought he was capable of bribing the death! What happened? Or the money was not enough