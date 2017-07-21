BREAKING: NASA Supremo Hon Junet Mohammed ARRESTED under UNCLEAR Circumstances, Being Held at Homabay Police Station

ODM Director of Elections Hon Junet Mohamed arrested under unclear circumstances at Hombay airship while he was on his way to Migori.

But the specifics of the accusations remain unclear as police are yet to release more details.

Homabay Women Rep Hon Gladys Wanga‏ urged ODM supporters to converge at the station to show solidarity with the MP.

“Let’s meet at Homa bay Police Station to demand answers on Hon Junet’s arrest. Intimidation tactics by a failed regime is unacceptable!” she tweeted.

More to follow

