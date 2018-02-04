BREAKING: Miguna Suffers Asthma Attack, Police Block Medication and Lawyer

Miguna Miguna’s Lawyer Edwin Sifuna has confirmed his client suffered Asthma attack at Lari Police station but authorities have blocked family/doctor or counsel to access him. His condition is at the moment is not clear. See tweet below.
Its true. We recieved info that Miguna has suffered an Asthma attack. I have with me an inhaler but the OCS has become hostile. He wont let me see my client to give him the medication. #FreeMigunaMigunaNow #freemigunamiguna https://t.co/K6pQnyz3SG
— Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 4, 2018
Meanwhile NASA’s mega rally at Baba dogo grounds is being cut short, senior counsel Orengo to lead about 20 MPs to Githunguri Police Station where Miguna Miguna health is reported to have deteriorated
Comments
Mr. Cajetan says
If the police do not want to obey court orders then let us suspend the constitution and survive without it. The Uhuru administration has exhibited arrogance of the highest order and therefore it does not have moral authority to tell the people of Kenya to subscribe to the rule of law.
Ordinarily the work of police is to apprehend a suspect and present to court without due delay. I mean they arrest with evidence at their disposal. Now if the court has already pronounced itself on the matter who are the police not to obey the courts pronouncements? I am just sick and tired of this administration. It is full of ” kiburi ” arrogance and hatred. No wonder, it was voted in by a mere 30% of the Kenyan population. 70% are not in its support. Meaning, it has no proper electoral mandate to over see the lives of the majority of Kenyans who did not vote.these people are heartless, they refuse even a doctor to attend to his patient. Pathetic indeed.
Miguna Miguna should be released forthwith and be compensated for illegal continued dentation. It is said that “Whoever live by the bullet dies by the bullet” and I say, “whoever lives by the police dies by the police “
Anonymous says
JUBILEE DICTATORS AND THEIR FOREIGN ENABLERS HAVE GOT ARSENAL OF DRUG COCKTAILS WHICH CAN BE USED TO ESCALATE AN ONSET OF ANY MEDICAL CONDITION THEIR OPPONENT MAY HAVE AT A DIRECTED MOMENT:
IF MIGUNA MIGUNA IS ASTHMATIC AND TAKES ASTHMA MEDICINE, HIS ASTHMA ATTACK CAN BE ESCALATED TO CAUSE HIS SUDDEN DEATH, WHICH WILL THEN BE BLAMED ON ASTHMA ATTACK!
MANY KENYANS HAVE HAVE BEEN MURDERED USING THIS TECHNIQUE!!
Anonymous says
What & where is Codec and his EU lackeys?Why are they quiet when democracy is being molested by their Own & favourite Uhuru Kenyatta?
Jahluo says
Why dont we march to Matiangi’s office to seek explanation why Miguna has not been released? Who is in charge of civil disobedience program?
Anonymous says
These Inhuman police injected miguna miguna with polonium 84 which must be supplied by foreign agents working in kenya who are supporting Uhuru kenyatta regime.
Anonymous says
If the government of Kenya don’t obey the law as articulated in the constitution, why do they expect the people to obey the same law ?