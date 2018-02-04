BREAKING: Miguna Suffers Asthma Attack, Police Block Medication and Lawyer

Miguna Miguna’s Lawyer Edwin Sifuna has confirmed his client suffered Asthma attack at Lari Police station but authorities have blocked family/doctor or counsel to access him. His condition is at the moment is not clear. See tweet below.

Its true. We recieved info that Miguna has suffered an Asthma attack. I have with me an inhaler but the OCS has become hostile. He wont let me see my client to give him the medication. #FreeMigunaMigunaNow #freemigunamiguna https://t.co/K6pQnyz3SG — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 4, 2018



Meanwhile NASA’s mega rally at Baba dogo grounds is being cut short, senior counsel Orengo to lead about 20 MPs to Githunguri Police Station where Miguna Miguna health is reported to have deteriorated