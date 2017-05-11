BREAKING: LIST of Persons NOMINATED by Jubilee, ODM and WIPER for EALA Seats

Jubilee Party has forwarded 15 names to Parliament for nomination to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (Jubilee is entitled to only 5 slots)

The EALA is an organ of the East African Community and has a wide-ranging mandate on top of being the legislative organ of the community.

National Assembly Majority leader and Garissa Town MP Aden Duale sent a letter on this on May 11, to Michael Sialai who is presiding officer in the clerks office.

“I enclose herewith the prescribed form duly completed and endorsed as required together with other necessary documentations,” he said

Those in the Jubilee list include:

1. Former interior CS Mutea Iringo

2. Charles Mochama (Nyamira),

3. Joe Muriuki (Kiambu),

4.Eunice Karanja (Trans Nzoia),

5. Abubakar Ogle (Wajir),

6. Adan Mohammed (Mandera) and

7. Hon Simon Mbugua (Nairobi),former Kamukunji MP

8. Irene Masit (Elgeyo Marakwet),

9. Justin Nthiiri (Tharaka Nithi),

10. Nelson Dzuya (Kilifi),

11. Canon Waqo (Marsabit),

12. Chepkemoi Stacey (Bomet),

13. Florence Sergon (Baringo),

14. Justus Mate (Embu) and

15. Pius Ewoton (Turkana).

16 Dr Julius Kones (Bomet)

Applicants from whom ODM will nominate include

1. Hon Judith Pareno (Narok/Kajiado), guaranteed to get a 2nd term

2. Hon Abubakar Zein (Mombasa) , guaranteed to get 2nd term

3. Ronald Ngeny (Bomet) – highly likely to get, as asign of good things to come for Kalenjins once Raila assumes Office of the presidency come August 2017.

4. Lawyer Silas Jakakimba (Homa Bay), most preffered by many party members especially the youth owing to his loyalty to the party and vibrancy.

4. Mrs Rosemary Kariuki (Nyandarua/Kiambu), highly recommended BUT will not be considered given the circumstances (she already has a job as director at Orange House)

5. Balozi Hon Tabitha Seii (Keiyo-Elygeyo Marakwet)- highly recommended BUT will not be considered given the circumstances>

WIPER Party pool includes

1. Kalonzo’s son Kennedy Musyoka

2. Dr Temi Mutia who is immediate former Wiper Executive Director and Deputy Head of NASA secretariat and

3. Ahmed Ibrahim are among Wiper EALA applicants.