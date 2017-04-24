BREAKING: LIST of Constitiencies ODM has Ordered REPEAT of Nominations, Electoral Malpractice was Reported

PRESS STATEMENT

REPEAT NOMINATION EXERCISES

Following decisions made by the National Appeals Tribunal of the ODM party with regard to various appeals filed by aspirants in some of the areas the party has held its primaries, the National Elections Board has ordered a repeat nominations exercise in the following areas on Wednesday 26th April 2017;

1. Nakuru Town West Constituency

2. Shinyalu Constituency

3. South Mugirango Constituency

4. Ibeno Ward in Nyaribari Chache Constituency

5. Birongo Ward in Nyaribari Chache Constituency

6. St. Monica Polling Station (Kitengela Ward, Kajiado East Constituency)

MOMBASA – 6 Wards -17 Polling stations

County Constituency Name County Assembly ward Polling Centers

MOMBASA CHANGAMWE PORT REITZ BOMU PRIMARY SCHOOL

MOMBASA CHANGAMWE PORT REITZ MWIJABU PRIMARY SCHOOL

MOMBASA CHANGAMWE AIRPORT BOKOLE NURSERY SCHOOL

MOMBASA CHANGAMWE AIRPORT MWIDANI SOCIAL HALL

MOMBASA CHANGAMWE AIRPORT AL-IRSHADI NURSERY SCHOOL

MOMBASA KISAUNI MTOPANGA KIEMBENI BAPTIST PRIMARY SCHOOL

MOMBASA KISAUNI MTOPANGA MTOPANGA PRIMARY SCHOOL

MOMBASA KISAUNI MTOPANGA CONCORDIA PRIMARY SCHOOL

MOMBASA KISAUNI JUNDA NASA JUNIOR ACADEMY

MOMBASA KISAUNI JUNDA GREEN FIELDS ACADEMY

MOMBASA KISAUNI JUNDA IFC CHURCH

MOMBASA KISAUNI MAGOGONI MISHOMORONI JUNIOR ACADEMY

MOMBASA KISAUNI MAGOGONI MWANDONI [KISHADA] PLAY GROUNDS

MOMBASA KISAUNI MAGOGONI MJAHIDINA MUSLIM SCHOOL

MOMBASA JOMVU MIKINDANI MIKINDANI PRIMARY SCHOOL

MOMBASA JOMVU MIKINDANI KWA SHEE PRIMARY SCHOOL

MOMBASA JOMVU MIKINDANI ST. MARY’S BANGLADESH PRIMARY SCHOOL

KWALE – GOMBATO- BONGWE WARD

County Constituency Name County Assembly ward Polling Centers

KWALE MSAMBWENI GOMBATO BONGWE MWARONI PRIMARY SCHOOL

KWALE MSAMBWENI GOMBATO BONGWE SHAMU PRIMARY SCHOOL

KWALE MSAMBWENI GOMBATO BONGWE MWAMANGA PRIMARY SCHOOL

KWALE MSAMBWENI GOMBATO BONGWE MWAMAMBI PRIMARY SCHOOL

KWALE MSAMBWENI GOMBATO BONGWE VUKANI PRIMARY SCHOOL

KILIFI – TEZO WARD

County Constituency Name County Assembly ward Polling Centers

KWALE KILIFI NORTH TEZO TEZO PRIMARY SCHOOL

KWALE KILIFI NORTH TEZO NGERENYA PRIMARY SCHOOL

KWALE KILIFI NORTH TEZO SOYOSOYO PRIMARY SCHOOL (NGERENYA)

KWALE KILIFI NORTH TEZO BAHATI PRIMARY SCHOOL

The Board has also announced that it is reviewing the case of Taita Taveta County and directed that the planned exercise in four polling stations in Taveta sub-county will not be held.

Tomorrow, Tuesday 25th April 2017, the exercise will be held in the following Counties;

Kisumu, Siaya, Nairobi, Makueni, Garissa and Vihiga Counties.

We appeal to our members and aspirants to exercise high level of care, and ensure democracy prevails during the exercise.

The Board encourages any aspirant who feels subjugated as a result of the process in their respective areas, to appeal as soon as possible and their cases will be attended to.

The Board reminds everyone that the process is free, fair and transparent.

Meanwhile, the National Elections Board wishes to disassociate itself from a fake ballot paper in circulation on social media for Makadara Constituency ahead of tomorrow’s exercise in Nairobi County.

The Board is of the opinion that the fake ballot paper is only aimed at causing disaffection and confusion to the electoral process in Nairobi. The Board urges party members and aspirants in Nairobi not to panic as all electoral materials for Nairobi are in safe custody.

Hon. Judith Pareno

Chairperson – 24th April 2017

—

Orange Democratic Movement,

Orange House Kilimani,

Box 2478-00202

Nairobi