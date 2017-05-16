BREAKING: Kenyans GREATFUL for Raila PUSH to have UNGA Price Reduced as Uhuru Introduces Subsidised Maize Floor

Following NASA supreme leader Raila Odinga’s persistent calls to Jubilee to put measures in place to cub escalating cost of living, the government has stepped in to subsidize maize flour even as controversy rages on importation of maize from Mexico.

Former premier on Sunday urged Uhuru to report to duty and take corrective actions to ensure cost of living is within reach of Kenyans.



A Top economist has termed the move by Uhuru as a short term remedy and asked government to embark on a long term solution.

GOK-branded 2kg packs will go for Sh90 and 1kg packs for about half the price.

Agriculture CS Willy Bett on Tuesday told journalists that the government resolved to source and sell maize to millers at an average cost of Sh2,300 per 90kg bag.

“As a result a 2kg packet of maize flour will retail at Sh90. This is will be effected from tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said, noting rapid measures were being taken to end the shortage.

“This is just a temporary intervention until the product stabilises and stocks normalise. [It will last until the rain harvest after the long rains].”

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to make a major announcement this week that will most likely be another PR gimmick to fool Kenyans to re-elect him come August 8th.

It took the intervention of Baba for unga prices to drop. Raila has also ordered Uhuruto P.O Box home#ByOrderFromBaba — Diff Difre Sasia (@FredSasia) May 16, 2017

3. Subsidized maize; Finally, nothing is for free. It has to be funded via hidden cost of taxation. Ultimately Wanjiku pays for cheap unga — Mohamed Wehliye (@WehliyeMohamed) May 16, 2017

It's inappropriate for Govt agents to celebrate reduction of maize prices before explaining why it went up unreasonably #MaizePriceReduced pic.twitter.com/WQd9vYoCJ1 — COFEK, Kenya (@ConsumersKenya) May 16, 2017

#UngaRevolution No way 30,000 tonnes can bring down price that substantially unless someone was hoarding from the work go! A con! #UshenziKE pic.twitter.com/BfvdTkrTqx — Wanjikũ Revolution™ (@WanjikuRevolt) May 16, 2017