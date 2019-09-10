Breaking: Kalonzo unveils musician prezzo for Kibra race on wiper ticket

Kenyan artist Jackson Makini popularly known as CMB Prezzo has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the Kibra parliamentary seat.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka unveiled Prezzo on Tuesday afternoon.

The celebrity will face off against Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga after announcing his bid for the parliamentary seat.

Earlier on Sunday, Prezzo was seen with Kalonzo at the railway club grounds in Nairobi where they held a fundraiser for the purchase of a sanctuary of ATG Ministries along Mombasa Road.

Prezzo will also battle against ODM’s Bernard ‘Imran’ Okoth, former ODM strategist Eliud Owalo fielded by Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, Khamisi Butichi (Ford Kenya) and Ukweli Party’s Editar Ochieng’.

On Tuesday, Raila Odinga assured that his party would floor all its opponents because Kibra was their home turf which they were ready to defend to the last man.

“After the party nomination results were announced, all the aspirants who lost out all met and have decided to support the winner,” Raila announced.