BREAKING DRAMA: Wajir Jubilee Team Led by Governor Muhamud DUMP Uhuru for Raila NASA

BREAKING NEWS…Wajir Governor Candidate Hon Muhamud to DUMP Uhuru for Raila NASA, Press Conference coming up shortly at Lonrho house, standard street, Nairobi.

PDR Wajir Team led by It’s gubernatorial aspirant Ahmed Muhumed currently in the process of defecting from President Uhuru kenyatta Jubilee Alliance, to pledge and support Raila NASA presidential campaign

The team comprises Gov aspirant Ahmed Muhumud his deputy Hon Abdihafidh Yarow, Senator Hon Abikar Mohammed and Women Rep Hon Fatuma Gedi

“They are frustrated by how Jubilee regime is handling Northern Frontier Districts (formally North Eastern Province) and also lack of funding.

The ground Is equally hostile to Uhuru given the fact that Jubilee regime supervised extra judicial killings in area and also persecution of Muslims in Eastleigh Nairobi (Kasarani concentration camp)” a sitting member of parliament who requested anonymity told this writer.

PDR Party for Development and Reforms was formed by Statehouse operatives as aspecial purpose vehicle to help secure Uhuru a second term in NEP and is closely linked to DP Ruto’s defunct URP while Ambasidor Ahmed Mohamud is linked to Uhuru’s TNA and now the official Jubilee candidate.

The two camps (Ruto/PDR vs Jubilee) have previously campaigned together but differences emerged and insiders say its more to do with control of campaign funds and a hostile electorate.

