Breaking: Jubilee MP Hon George Theuri’s father is dead

Embakasi West MP George Theuri on Monday, November 18, broke the news of the demise of his father, Atanus.

Through his Facebook account, the Jubilee legislator mourned the loss of his father disclosing that he was greatly affected.

“My family mourns. I can’t believe Dad you are gone. Rest in Peace Dad. I celebrate you, my hero.

“I may try to look strong on the outside but I’m so broken,” Theuri wrote.

The MP, however, did not disclose what led to the death of his father who had been ailing for some time.

Many took to social media to express their condolences and stand in solidarity with the legislator and his family.

“We are saddened to hear that your father passed away. Our thoughts are with you and your family. Remembering your wonderful father and wishing you comfort. He will be deeply missed,” one user, Tony Mballa stated.

Another Facebook user, Catherine Mwihaki stated, “May God strengthen you and give you peace during this difficult moment.”

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace,” one James Gathuo wrote.