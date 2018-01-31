BREAKING: Interior CS Matiang’i Full Address To Media Regarding Raila Swearing In January 31, 2018 2 Comments Explains why Government shut down 3 main media houses and other issues>> watch https://www.kenya-today.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-11.mp4
Comments
Oyamo Phillip says
Matiang’i does’t totally use his brain to calculate simple arithmetics, he is instead being pushed like a wheelbarrow which carries a load that it doesn’t desire to carry. This big mouthed element will ignite fire in Kenya beyond anybody’s control, that is when he will know he is nothing to the pple of Kenya.
Moses Kuria says
Matiangi Kwisha kabis