BREAKING: Hon Peter Kiilu is dead, Uhuru mourns

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the death of former Makueni Member of Parliament Peter Kiilu who died while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

In a statement, the Head of State termed the ex-MP as a seasoned administrator who served the country with distinction.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of Hon. Peter Kiilu who passed away at a Nairobi hospital today. The President eulogised the former Makueni MP as a friendly and seasoned public administrator who served the Nation with distinction,” read the statement from State House.

It is however, not clear what Kiilu who passed on Tuesday was suffering from.

Hon. Peter Kiilu served as Makueni MP from 2007 to 2013 after clinching the seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

He however lost the seat to MP Dan Maanzo in 2013 and 2017 respectively.