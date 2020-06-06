BREAKING: Hon Cherargei involved in a deadly road accident after attending ritual to protect Ruto

The vocal Nandi Senator Hon Samson Cherargei was on Friday night involved in a deadly road accident along the Eldoret-Kapsabet road.

Cherargei’s vehicle rolled several times near Mulango area a few kilometres from the Eldoret International Airport as he was driving to Eldoret from Kapsabet at about 9.30 pm after attending a cultural event where sacrifices were offered to Nandi gods in order to protect DP Ruto against his political enemies.

The Senator was rushed to hospital in Eldoret having sustained injuries and was treated and discharged to go home.

“It’s true the senator was involved in an accident but thank God he was not seriously injured,” said an aide.

He said the Senator was assisted from the scene by a good Samaritan and taken to hospital where he was checked and allowed to go to his Eldoret home. Police are investigating the incident.

Hon Cherargei was among local leaders who attended an event presided by the Talai elders where they offered sacrifices and burnt offerings seeking the tribal gods to protect and guide Deputy President William Ruto.

More to follow