Breaking: Hon Babu Owino to be deported from Uganda, President Museveni declares him persona non- grata

Embakasi East MP Hon Babu Owino has been declared a persona non- grata in the Republic of Uganda.

Through a letter directed to the CS Foreign Affairs, Monica Juma, from the Minister of Internal Affairs in Uganda, General Haji Odongo, Babu is accused of undermining the legitimately elected government of the Republic of Uganda.

The move by the Uganda led government follows last month’s events in Nairobi in which Hon Owino hosted the Kyadondo East MP Hon Bobi Wine (a thorn in Museveni’s stinky ass) in Nairobi where they attended different functions, press conferences and other political events and allegedly uttered inflammatory and seditious words against President Yoweri Museveni.

Hon Babu has consequently been barred from visiting Uganda unless he seeks special clearance from Uganda’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The letter has warned that anybody found disregarding the directive will be liable for prosecution.