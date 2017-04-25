BREAKING: Governor Kabogo CONCEDES DEFEAT, Hon Waititu set to WIN Jubilee Ticket for Kiambu Governor Race

BREAKING: Governor William Kabogo has conceded deafeted in the Kiambu Jubilee governor race. Kabogo lost to Kabete MP Hon Ferdinard Waititu, he however cited electoral malpractice. He wished Waititu well.

Preliminary results show that the Governor is trailing behind significantly against Kabete MP Hon Ferdinand Waititu.

Hon Waititu currently has more than 14,000 votes against Kabogo’s 2,240.

“I have not conceded defeat. I am not going to waste my time arguing things that are bloody obvious. You can read between the lines,” said the visibly distraught Governor on Tuesday night.

“Whoever will be the next governor, I wish him well. This is a very serious job,” he added.



Earlier in the day, Waititu was blocked by police when he attempted to gain access to the Kiambu tallying centre on Monday night.

County commander Adiel Nyange said Waititu thought the centre was a distribution venue for voting materials.

Hon Waititu’s win is a serious signal that his former ally Hon Mike Sonko will also clinch the Nairobi Jubilee nominations, given his style of campaign in the city. Both Waititu and Sonko are pro poor and are popular often for taking extra judicial measures to redress any wrongs on the poor residents (instant justice). Sonko is in the fore front fighting land grabers and also provides social services in the brand of Sonko Rescue Team.