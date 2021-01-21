Breaking: Former Gov. Mike Sonko causes drama at Raila’s office, desperate!

Ex- Nairobi City governor Mike Sonko on Thursday stormed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s office demanding an audience with the opposition leader.

According to blogger Robert Alai, the former county chief arrived at Capitol Hill earlier in the day only to find the opposition chief in a meeting.

He was asked to wait but later stormed out of the office after realizing that the meeting had taken longer.

“He had not booked an appointment to be included in Baba’s (Raila’s) itinerary of the day, so everyone was surprised to see him,” revealed a source that spoke to Alai.

The outspoken politician caused drama as he left the premises.

Since being kicked out of City Hall, Sonko has launched a scathing attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his government.

He joined Ruto’s camp which has reportedly been quite unreceptive to his membership.