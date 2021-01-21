Breaking: Former Gov. Mike Sonko causes drama at Raila’s office, desperate!

Ex- Nairobi City governor Mike Sonko on Thursday stormed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s office demanding an audience with the opposition leader.
According to blogger Robert Alai, the former county chief arrived at Capitol Hill earlier in the day only to find the opposition chief in a meeting.
He was asked to wait but later stormed out of the office after realizing that the meeting had taken longer.
“He had not booked an appointment to be included in Baba’s (Raila’s) itinerary of the day, so everyone was surprised to see him,” revealed a source that spoke to Alai.
The outspoken politician caused drama as he left the premises.
Since being kicked out of City Hall, Sonko has launched a scathing attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his government.
He joined Ruto’s camp which has reportedly been quite unreceptive to his membership.
Comments
Anonymous says
Honourable Sonko, you should not seek audience with ODM fraudster vampire brother to the other election vampire fraudster thief running his looting abyss regime of the day. The loots our taxes as they feel and that to them and their family of thieves is okay but happy framing others on their looting and thievery and creating a SNAKE BBI document to creases slots for their family thieves to protect and continue looting our taxes.
Thank GOD, he is answering our prayers for the SNAKE BBI rejection all over KENYA.
Hon. Sonko, you don’t need this cult for anything: this thugs in odm and those mungikis in jubilee rigged you out to have a kuma to replace you so that they can steal and their DNA and demons in them are on over-drive looting in their abyss regime that should fall down as that of Trump did.
Muriithi says
Nonsense bbi cul ruto must stop devisive politcs.sonko even a pp1 pupil beta