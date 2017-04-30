Turbo (formaly Eldoret North Constituency) in Uasin Gishu county is the home constituency of DP Ruto. Here residents (Jubilee supporters) voted for one Hon Okwara for the MP position in the just concluded Jubilee nominations, guess what happened? he was denied the certyificate allegedily on grounds that he is Luyha… Watch him expose all the shit and the drama ensured that was captured on camera…
BREAKING DRAMA At DP Ruto’s Home, Hon Okwara CRIES, cites DISCIMINATION for being LUYHA as Jubilee REVOKES His Turbo Certificates
Comments
eliakim says
hii ndio kuunganisha kenya according to uhuruto
George says
Naona kauli mbiu imebadilishwa, badala ya tuko pamoja umejuwa tumetenga.
@Douglas says
very disappointing. indeed if it is true, the Kenyans must learn on this.
Anonymous says
kenneth lusaka and eugene wamalwa how are tou doing?
Khalwaleist says
After stealing Muteshi’s farm,Ruyo now steals Okwara’s certificate.
Anonymous says
that is a big lie
Anonymous says
God knows who will be next president but angalia watermelon vile amedanganywa na fisi.
Anonymous says
those are the ways of a rich fool – full of ujinga everywhere he is.