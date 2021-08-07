BREAKING: DP Ruto’s Turkish ‘dirty business’ partner arrested, detained at Kilimani police station

By Oscar Sudi

Turkish Investor Harun Aydin arrested at the Airport. I boarded the same police vehicle but upon reaching Kilimani police station, he was locked in the cell leaving me outside.



I had made it clear that if indeed Aydin is a terrorist, then I should be the first one to be arrested. They allege they want to interrogate him but they are trying to provoke the Deputy President because he remained silent when they block him from traveling.

Am just here outside Kilimani. I want to be arrested too.

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

The Ruaraka thief, Aka, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, the La-Murder PS Karanja Kibicho and the Puppet IG have arrested a Turkish investor Harun Aydin, at Wilson Airport.

He is currently at the Old Nairobi Area Police Station.

1. Kenya cleared him to travel to Uganda

2. Uganda cleared him to travel to Kenya

3. Kenya handed him a Work Permit in May this year.

Ujinga, ukumbafu, Kifua and madharau…

But Isorait. Mungu yupo.