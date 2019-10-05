Breaking: DP Ruto humiliated in Meru, county leadership boycotts event

Deputy President William Ruto was badly humiliated today after Meru county top leadership boycotted his events without apology. Top government officials also kept off the event leaving Ruto to attended by very junior officers and his emaciated sycophants.

Governor Kiraitu Murungi and his deputy Titus Ntuchiu kept off the event and did not even feign an excuse.

Ruto’s first stop was at Meru Level Five Hospital where he inspected the construction of an Intensive Care Unit by the county government of Meru.

Conspicuously absent were the county leadership under whose management the facility falls with the Meru County director of events Al Hajj Mwendia representing the county leadership.

Surprisingly, no apology or explanation was given by the two for skipping the event that marked yet another of DP Ruto’s numerous development tours where 2022 politics often find its way to the agenda.

The top county government leadership was also snubbed the homecoming party of nominated MP Halima Mucheke at Meru Polytechnic grounds that was attended by DP Ruto who led a Harambee in aid of women groups in the area.