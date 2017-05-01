BREAKING: DP Ruto FINISHED As Mt Kenya Forms A Jubilee BREAK-WAY Movement to BLOCK his 2022 bid, Led by Gov Kabogo, Speaker Gitura, Hon Kamau amo

Kiambu Governor H E William Kabogo leads a break-away movement from jubilee party.The movement includes high ranking former jubilee die hard members including Hon Peter Kenneth, Hon Jamleck Kamau, Senate Deputy Speaker Hon Kembi Gitura, Hon Cecily Mbarire, Hon Dennis Waweru, Hon Nderitu Mureith, Hon Priscilla Nyokabi, Hon charles Kanyi Njagua aka jaguar among others.

They majorly are from Central Kenya and are out to tame DP william ruto’s influence in central kenya politics. Speaking in one of the top notch hotels in central kenya, the chairman of the Mt kenya caucuss Hon Dennis waweru, said as i quote him,“there comes a time when we need to treat a disease that might consume us as people of central kenya and this is the time William Ruto came and interfered with our elections by placing people who he perceives shall help him in 2022. He has bitten more than he can chew…”

Apparently the team is supported by other kikuyu tycoons especially from murang’a and they are ready to go extra mile to tame William Ruto.

The timing of the movement is also suspect considering NASA has named a presidential candidate and therefore DP Ruto is locked in a trap by the mafia, he basically has nowhere to go; he cannot join NASA, he cannot bolt out of Jubilee, He cannot run on his with (will most likely pick Eugene Wamalwa as his runningmate), he is caught in catch21.

A source privy with the goings on indicated that the break-away camp has hired the British PR firm that handled Uhuru 2013 presidential campaign and have already prepared a draft execution strategy that among others seeks to revive the 2007 PEV and killings the suffering Central people were subjected to. The strategy is to galvanise the Mt Kenya electorate and play victims of DP Ruto machinations, the group was advised to campaign directly on 2007 PEV.

The group will also campaign on platform of anti-corruption and depict DP Ruto has the man behind the many scandals facing Uhuru Jubilee regime, they argue that it was DP Ruto’s men that initiated the NYS scandal before Waiguru joined them.

