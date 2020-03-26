BREAKING: Confirmed Coronavirus cases rise to 31, over 900 persons being monitored

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Kenya stands now 31 after three more patients tested positive.

In a press briefing on today Thursday 26th March, Ministry of Health, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the three new cases are all Kenyan women aged between 30 and 61 years.

Dr. Mwangangi noted that two of the three patients are from Kilifi County (who had contact with the dumb Kilifu Deputy Governor Saburi who declined to go into self quarantine after his trip to Berlin, Germany) while the other is from Nairobi who also had close contact with an earlier reported patients who already tested positive.

“The new patients have already been taken into isolation and are being monitored by our medical personnel together with others who previously tested positive,” said the Health CAS.

All the 31 cases are spread out in Nairobi, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

She added that tracing of contacts for the new patients and those of the previous patients is still ongoing, noting that the number of close contacts so far stands at 1,029.

“The total number of close contacts we have so far stands at 1,029. Out of this number, 123 of them have been discharged after completing the 14 day follow up period. We are now remaining with 906 close contacts that our contact tracing team are monitoring,” said Dr. Mwangangi.

She further announced that 18 individuals are currently admitted at Mbagathi Hospital awaiting tests.

According to the Health Ministry, consultations are ongoing on how to handle Kilifi County which is emerging to be a hotspot for the virus.

“I therefore urge people at the Coast and Kilifi in particular to observe social distancing with determination,” said Dr. Mwanangi.