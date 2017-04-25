BREAKING: CHAOS in Gatundu, YOUTH STORM Police Station where Premarked Ballot Papers in FAVOUR of Moses Kuria Were Hidden

Gatundu police shot in the air to disperse rowdy voters who claimed a senior cop had ballot papers in his possession.

They claimed the deputy police commander was planning to use them to rig in favour of incumbent Moses Kuria.

“Ballot papers were hidden in deputy commander’s office. The incumbent is trying to rig,” a voter claimed.

The voters stormed the office demanding explanations before a contingent of GSU officers dispersed them.

They engaged the police in running battles.



Kuria’s rival Waweru Joseph said the elections must be fair adding that the Kuria was planning to manipulate the primaries.

“The elections must be fair. We are disagreeing with this. Mr President, come and intervene,” he said.

Waweru said the ballot materials have been in the county for the longest time.

“Somebody is playing with our minds. We are understanding that the boxes are here…they were brought here last week,” he said.

But Jubilee top leadership, when they cancelled Friday nominations, said fresh ballot papers will be dispatched for the poll.

Joseph Njoroge, another aspirant, said the commissioner did not want them to inspect the police officer’s vehicle.