Breaking: Hon Bishop Margret Wanjiru joins camp Ruto, see photos at DP residence in Karen

Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru of Jesus Is Alive Ministries seems to have joined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

Bishop Wanjiru on Friday September 18, 2020 joined the second in command for a prayer meeting at his Karen residence in Nairobi.

The DP share photos of the meeting on his social media accounts, revealing that Bishop Wanjiru had led the prayer session.

“During a prayer session led by Bishop Margaret Wanjiru of Jesus Is Alive Ministries at Karen Residence, Nairobi County,” Ruto captioned the photos.

pic.twitter.com/fBJIS9mOxO — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 18, 2020

The second in command went ahead to quote the bible with a verse that encourages the believers not to give up in what they do.

“So let us not become tired of doing good; for if we do not give up, the time will come when we will reap the harvest. So then, as often as we have the chance, we should do good to everyone, and especially to those who belong to our family in the faith — Galatians 6:9-10,” he posted.