BREAKING! BABU OWINO Won Embakasi East With A Landslide, Vote Recount Confirms

This Man Babu Owino!!!!
“Thanks to the Almighty God.The will of the people of Embakasi East is finally out.
Results before recount.
*Babu Owino-46587.
*Francis Mureithi-42253.
Results AFTER recount:
*Babu Owino 46813,
*Francis mureithi 42475.
Thank you God the devil is ashamed.”
~Hon Babu Owino

