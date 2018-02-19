This Man Babu Owino!!!!
“Thanks to the Almighty God.The will of the people of Embakasi East is finally out.
Results before recount.
*Babu Owino-46587.
*Francis Mureithi-42253.
Results AFTER recount:
*Babu Owino 46813,
*Francis mureithi 42475.
Thank you God the devil is ashamed.”
~Hon Babu Owino
BREAKING! BABU OWINO Won Embakasi East With A Landslide, Vote Recount Confirms
This Man Babu Owino!!!!
Comments
Khalwaleist says
Second victory. Babu Governor Nairobi
kipx says
congrats Babu owino
The Marshall says
Babu for governor or senator, 2027 babu president of the republic of Kenya! pap
Anonymous says
Congratulation Babu!!!!!
KALENDA MUSA says
SO WE NEED THE RECOUNT OF 8.8.2017 Presidential Vote.
Anonymous says
Welcome to best sex dating site http://wantsdate.com
Anonymous says
Babu O- win- o wins
cant you tell the winner from the Name
HOW ABOUT FINE FOR THE petitioner?
Anonymous says
Take your witchcraft elsewhere fool!
Anonymous says
Babu tibiiim
Anonymous says
Babu,i’m from Central and i’ll party for this! This nonsense must stop now!
nicanor says
congrats
david masai says
Now open the servers for 8/8
David kimz says
Babu housed!!!!
David kimz says
Babu owino juuuuuu
otieno says
Mheshima pongezi. Wakora hawana nafasi tena , hata huyo mwingine asifikirie tumechoka tunangoja rais wetu aseme jambo.
Anonymous says
even GOD can’t these jubilee rats. big ups to owino
Anonymous says
even GOD can’t acept these jubilee rats. big ups to owino
MOSES ODHIAMBO KWAWE. says
Cong rant Mwesh the devil has been ashamed and 2027 for president.
OLUKHA says
Babu owino tialalaaaa tibiiiim akchuuuuu….owino riaaaaaj
dolfine says
congrats Hon babu owino my prayers were heard,, Thanks to God
Anonymous says
Go haed man
Anonymous says
mathare(Mradi4A) people congratulates Babu Owino , for the win after recount of votes
kevin says
congratulation babu, Watusi kabisa hao wajinga
kevin says
Kelvin [email protected]
kevin says
congratulation babuu Watusi kabisa
popo says
Hee….ehee…eeh…Babu Owino.jina kubwa…hata mimi….babu nine shinda pahali…babu jina kubwa sana..sana.
Alvaro De Silva Xhetewah says
Congrts Babu Owino Now The Devil Is Ashamed They Can Go To Heal
james moneni says
congats babu .wezi washindwe