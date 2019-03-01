Kenya Today

BREAKING! Aisha Jumwa expelled from ODM, Suleiman Dori spared

Malindi mp aisha jumwa has been expelled from ODM party following a unanimous decision by the national governing council(NGC).

jumwa,raila and Suleiman Dori/courtesy


Suleiman Dori has been spared from the wrath after he sent an apology letter to the ODM party.
MORE TO FOLLOW…

  2. the lady has the balls lucking in all ODM zombie.

    Everybody should be independent candidate than being zombie to vampires that only cherish in seeing Kenya being killed and enslaved to these useless party leaders with no substance.

    lady, don’t worry about vampires and their doom party.

