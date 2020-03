8 MPs from Wajir and Mandera counties have been arrested for questioning over a suspicious trip to Somalia. They are currently being held at Wilson Airport. The Mps are:

1. Ahmed Kolosh- Wajir West

2. Ibrahim Abdi- Lafey

3. Rashid Kassim-Wajir East

4. Mohamed Hire-Lagdera

5. Omar Maalim-Mandera East

6. Bashir Abdullahi-Mandera North

7. Adan Haji- Mandera West

8. Kullow Maalim- Banisa