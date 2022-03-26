BREAKING: 50 ODM big Guns to get Direct Tickets

Orange Democratic Movement Party has resolved to issue direct tickets to fifty of its key members, with several leaders already issued the ticket.

On Friday, Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku became the first senior leader to be awarded the ticket publicly, moments after he decamped to ODM from Jubilee. Former Governor of Garissa Nathif Jama also revealed he already got his nomination ticket on ODM Party.

The Party will issue direct tickets to several top officials contesting for various seats at all levels.

In Nairobi, those being considered for direct ODM tickets include ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Women Representative Esther Passaris, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Makadara MP George Aladwa.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina is top choice for direct ticket, with Moitalel Ole Kenta, the other ODM MP from Narok, also in the list.

In Kisii and Nyamira counties, ODM is set to issue direct tickets to Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati, his main challenger, Prof. Sam Ongeri, having decamped to DAP-K.

Others are Timothy Bosire, Janet Ongera, Pavel Oimeke and Ben Momanyi.

In Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi Counties, ODM will issue tickets to Prof. Hamadi Boga, Zulekha Hassan, Gonzi Rai, Mishi Mboko, Abdulswamad Nassir, Teddy Mwambire, Gideon Mung’aro, Ken Chonga, Stewart Madzayo among other party loyalists.

In Luo Nyanza, the ODM is set to award direct tickets to Prof. Anyang. Nyong’o, James Orengo, James Nyikal, Millie Odhiambo and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed.

Others are Gladys Wanga, Peter Kaluma, Dr. Ochillo Ayacko and Eddy Gicheru.

In Kakamega and Vihiga Counties, ODM will issue direct tickets to several MPs from various parties who last week decamped to the ODM party. They include Emmanuel Wangwe, Tindi Mwale, Bishop Khamala, Peter Nabulindo and Godfrey Osotsi. For governor post, ODM ticket will go to Fernandes Barasa.

Others the ODM Party will award tickets are Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, Florence Mutua with several MCAs also benefiting.

This story is developing…