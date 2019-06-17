Breaking: Several MPs join sign petition to oust Aden Duale from house majority leader position

By Angela Wangare

House Majority leader and Garissa MP Hon Aden Duale is under siege, a reliable source in parliament has confirmed that there is a plot to oust the Jubilee loud mouth from the house leadership. It is reported that more than 100 MPs mainly women have signed the petition and several of their male colleagues from across the political devise have also joined the fray baying for Duale’s blood.

DP President William Ruto who has remained tight lipped about this development is said to be non-committal given his current relationship with his boss the president. Rift valley rebels and several NASA MPs are said to be eager to punish the Garissa town MP who is also a member of the dynasty club. Duale is married to the daughter of the Moi era chief of General Defence Forces of Kenya General Mohammed Mohamud, the one who is known to have saved the retired president during the 1982 coup attempt.

If approved as is likely due to massive consensus in the house, Hon Aden Duale , will lose majority leader position in a week time as jubilee plans for his successor!