VIDEO Of Woman Assaulted By Police And What She Told Them – Brave !

November 29, 2017 4 Comments
Anonymous says
November 29, 2017 at 2:42 pm
This is really touching. That is a powerful prayer and the God that she worships shall surely avenge for her.
November 29, 2017 at 2:44 pm
You attack a woman and she sheds tears in prayer instead of running. Be very afraid. very afraid. The thunder of God will surely strike.
Kantrissa says
November 29, 2017 at 4:56 pm
Jeff says
November 29, 2017 at 5:24 pm
Officers you should use minimum reasonable force to civilians. You are there to protect citizens not to betray them i understand that you follow orders but when you execute them be reasonable always. If at all you assaulted that mama, kindly ask God to forgive you. Its not too late.
