Boost for Tangatanga as Journalist offers house to be used as Jubilee Asili tallying Center

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

A Nairobi based Journalist Albert Nyakundi and former news editor in the office of former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu has offered a house in Kiambu to be used as Jubilee Asili Center to support DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

He said the office will be operational by December. “Most of his campaign strategies in the county will be rolled out from here under a lobby group dubbed “Youth for Hustler” to see him win the 2022 contest .” Nyakundi told Kenya Today team.

Journalist Albert Nyakundi’s house in Kiambu that he has donated to DP William Ruto. It will be used as Jubilee Asili Center office to support Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Nyakundi said Ruto has demonstrated key attributes of a statesman including leadership and resilience. “The house in Kiambu town constituency is under renovation and will be equipped with modern office furniture and communication equipment soon.” Nyakundi said.

The Journalist speaking in Nairobi Thursday afternoon said Ruto has no serious competitor in the 2022 general elections. “I cannot invest in losing battles. Ruto is a sure bet.” Said the journalist.

He said Ruto helped the late president Daniel Moi to retain presidency during the highly contested multiparty elections in 1992 while he was just a green-horn in politics.

Nyakundi said Ruto through his organizational skills mobilized young Kenyans under “Youth for Kanu” lobby group which saw Moi clinch power. “He is now a political giant and will once again organise and mobilize.” Nyakundi said.

He said that he witnessed Ruto launch many development projects across the county.

“I noticed how the man is loved across Kiambu county.” Nyakundi said.

The Journalist said he has mobilised ten thousand youths across the county to drum up support for the deputy president’s state house bid. “Very soon when this pandemic is over,the county will be a beehive of activities to market the DP. Let us just sanitise and keep social distance for now.” He said.