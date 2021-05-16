BONCHARI by-election: Opinion poll shows Jonah Ondieki likely to win

By Joseph Onyinkwa

As the Bonchari by-election near the homestretch, latest opinion polls conducted by Infotrak in conjunction with Kisii University indicates that TND candidate hon Jonah Onkendi Ondieki is likely to win the upcoming by-election that is set to take place on Tuesday 18th.

According to the polls, Hon Jonah Ondieki is the preferred candidate for majority of the youths and women.

The same poll indicates that the people will not be going to the ballot to vote for the party, but an for individual based on their agenda.

The polls also indicate that the people of Bonchari do not have faith in ODM candidate Pavel Oimeke because of his corruption history whe he was the Energy Regulatory Authority boss where he was accused of taking a Sh200,000 bribe. His case will be heard tomorrow 17th.

On the Jubilee candidate the former MP hon Opore, locals said they won’t vote for him because he had his three terms as area MP yet he did nothing while in office. Residents said he has nothing new to offer them.

On Teresa Oroo, the widow of the late hon Oroo Oyioka who was former MP, respondents aid the leadership of Bonchari is not a family property.