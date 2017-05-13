Bomet Jubilee Governor Candidate Hon Laboso HECKLED for Campaigning for Uhuru

Sotik MP Hon Joyce Laboso’s attempts to drum up support for Jubilee at a funeral in Olbutyo failed miserably when she was booed down by mourners and had to be spirited out by 7 armed policemen.

Hon Laboso angered a section of the mourners when she declared Bomet as a Jubilee zone and that the high cost of unga,sugar and milk were a non issue,leading to a shouting match and scuffle between Jubilee and CCM supporters during the funeral service for the late Weldon Kirui.

An agitated Hon Laboso took to the microphone when Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto arrived at the function as she sought to be the first to speak but her attempts to market her party was rejected leading to shouting matches.

Governor Ruto told the mourners that it was in bad taste for leaders to campaign during funerals adding that he and CCM supporters had gone to the function to condole with the family.

“It is clear to all that Jubilee is hell bent on causing chaos during funerals.It is a taboo.In CCM we are preaching peace and campaigns devoid of chaos and name calling,”