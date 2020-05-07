BOMBSHELL: Trouble for Ole Kina as Hon Orengo directs speaker to kick him out of CPAIC committee chairmanship

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina is in shock after Minority Whip Hon James Orengo wrote to Speaker Ken Lusaka with a directive to deWhip him.

The minority party leadership on Thursday initiated the process of withdrawing Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina as a member of two key Senate committees.

Hon Orengo, in a letter dated May 6 to Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, gave notice that the Opposition party will be removing Ole Kina from the County Public Accounts and Investments (CPAIC) and the House Business Committee.

If changes are effected, it will technically remove Ole Kina as the chairman of CPAIC.

Ole Kina was on Monday elected as the chairman but Orengo disputed his victory, citing that he went against an earlier ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that the Narok senator will not offer his candidature.

Ole Kina on Thursday tweeted, “It’s about to get nasty.”

Today I chaired my second meeting as the duly elected Chair of Senate Public Accounts Investment Committee. The letter by @orengo_james has got no basis and must be treated with contempt! Because this committee is very powerful they want a push over not Me. pic.twitter.com/kdAsFYuRJD

— Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) May 7, 2020

The fallout comes just a day after Ole Kina had hinted he had buried the hatchet with Orengo.

The argument between Ledama and ODM Minority Leader in the Senate James Orengo started on Tuesday following the new members to the County Public and Accounts Investment Committee being announced.

Ole Kina emerged the winner from the votes cast defeating his Kisii counterpart Sam Ongeri.

Following his win, Orengo disputed the outcome, saying the names of the new members were published in a rush when other issues were not resolved.

Ole Kina said that the move by Orengo was not in good faith yet he is a member of the ODM party.

On Wednesday, Ole Kina said through a post on Twitter that the matter had been resolved and pledged his total support to Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta

He said that he held wide consultations regarding his election as the Senate CPAIC chairperson with Orengo and the ODM party leadership.

“I have had wide consultations on the issue of my election as chair of the Senate CPAIC with James Orengo and the ODM party,” Ole Kina said.

Ole Kina has also stated that his support for ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta is solid and unshaken.