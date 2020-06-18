Bombshell: Hon Cate Waruguru exposes DP Ruto dirty secrets to ‘kill’ Uhuru in Mt Kenya region politically

Laikipia Woman Representative Hon Cate Waruguru has dropped a bombshell over Deputy President William Ruto’s strategy to gain political foothold in Mt Kenya region. The heavy controversial woman rep turned the heat on camp Ruto’s Tanga Tanga brigade where she has been a vocal supporter since 2017.

She said her decision to abandon Camp Ruto was arrived after long soul searching that happened while she was on maternity leave.

She compared herself to the biblical transformation of Saul to Paul, saying she had seen the light and realized the error of her ways.

“When I was campaigning I told my people that I would support President Uhuru Kenyatta and fight those who would sabotage his government. How it changed to 2022 politics I dont know but I will now stick with President Uhuru come what may,” Waruguru said.

Hon Waruguru confirmed that the Tanga Tanga brigade, had a strategy aimed at turning the people of the Mt Kenya region against President Uhuru Kenyatta by creating an impression that Ruto was their only savior since Uhuru was doing nothing but just creating opportunities for the Kenyatta business empire to expand across Africa at the expense of poor Kikuyus.

“We would go round Mt Kenya complaining that Uhuru’s government is not doing anything and the DP would always be sitting there stumping his foot. At some point, I started asking myself, is the DP a poor messenger who never takes the message to his boss?”

She further claimed that the DP’s numerous tours to Mt Kenya were masked to help Ruto campaign in the region and that they were sometimes filled by empty promises.

“We have been busy going round doing harambees and going to churches. In some cases, what was promised is not delivered. When I accompanied Ruto to Laikipia he promised several buses to schools and we are still waiting for them. Other regions are busy doing development projects and I have decided that I will not take my people to the Opposition,” she stated.