Bombshell for Kalonzo as Kivutha drops Wiper chairperson seat movement with Mutua and Ngilu

Makueni governor and former Chairperson of the Wiper party has resigned following their continued disagreement with Wiper learder Kalonzo Musyoka on numerous grounds.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has cut ties with the Wiper party, saying he cannot be in an “abusive marriage.”

Speaking at ATC Kwa-Kathoka on Thursday, during a public participation forum, Professor Kibwana asked Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to remove him as the party chairman, if he wishes to.

He further blamed Mr Musyoka for using his juniors to fight him politically and faulted Kalonzo for announcing during his father’s burial that he would be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s errand boy and castigating people who would be opposed to that.

He further criticized Kalonzo for not championing for development in Ukambani but isolating the community from the National government.

The Makueni governor maintained that he is not plotting to overtake Mr Musyoka as the Ukambani kingpin but was only pushing for Ukambani region to play a major part in the national politics.

“What we have with Governor Alfred Mutua and Governor Ngilu is not political. This is only focused on the economy. We want to champion for the development of the three counties in order to uplift our counties,” Prof Kibwana stated.