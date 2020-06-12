Bombshell: Hon Moses Kuria reveals how Tuju is forcing Senate to save Waiguru

By Hon Moses Kuria

Dear Raphael Tuju, please stop piling pressure on Irungu Kangata to form a favourable committee to save Anne Waiguru. The young boy from Mugoiri will crack from the pressure. Precedence was set during Waititu’s case. Its full plenary not committee. Full Stop.

On June June 9th Hon Moses Kuria shared a list of Waiguru friendly senators who will be appointed to hear Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s impeachment case. Here is the list

“Speaker Ken Lusaka appoints 9 person committee to consider impeachment motion against Governor Anne Waiguru

1. Sen Gideon Moi (Chairperson)

2. Sen James Orengo (Vice-Chairperson)

3. Sen Fatuma Dulo

4. Sen Irungu Kangata Kangata

5. Sen Johnson Sakaja

6. Sen Ephraim Maina

7. Sen Mutula Kilonzo Jr

8. Sen Cleophas Malala

9. Sen Ledama Ole Kina” – Hon Kuria posted on social media.

The list was however dismissed by speaker Lusaka who said by the he had not received official communication from Kirinyaga County Assembly.