BOMBSHELL: DP Ruto may support Raila in 2022, team #RaiUhuRu – Hon Duale reveals

Garissa Town MP Hon Aden Duale has said there is high chance President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP Ruto and supreme leader Raila Odinga may end up in one team come 2022,there are no permanent enemies or friends in politics, haters should be prepared to avoid unnecessary shock.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV where they focused on the relationship between President Uhuru and DP Ruto since they were first elected in 2013, Hon Duale mentioned that people will be surprised to see the three leaders (Uhuru, Odinga and Ruto) on one side.

“In politics, there are no permanent enemies, and there are no permanent friends. People will be shocked Raila Odinga and William Ruto might even team up in 2022, and Uhuru Kenyatta. The three of them,” stated Aden Duale.

#TheUhuRutoMaze: The 8-year relationship of the President and his deputy@SamGituku https://t.co/HM99vdTwaj — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 29, 2020



The former National Assembly Majority Leader who was asked why there is bad blood between the President and his deputy, responded saying that they are both his friends and he has reached out to them on the same, but the answer is always the same from the both of them, that everything is fine.

“I have asked both of them individually what is going on but each one of them is telling me there’s nothing wrong, we’re good,” said Duale